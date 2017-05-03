Less wind, more warmth in your forecast

Thursday will bring another cool start to our morning on the South Plains in the wake of a frontal boundary that swept through the region on Wednesday.

While winds will be from the north on Thursday, speeds will be much lower than Wednesday, but temps will remain lower than normal. Daytime temps will remain in the low to mid 70s under sunny skies.

Friday will start cool, lows still in the 40s, but the afternoon will warm to around 80 degrees for all of the region and it will remain sunny.

Here's the weekend outlook: you'll need some sunscreen and something to drink, it will be hot. Saturday will climb to 90 degrees with sunny skies and a south wind of 15-25 mph. Sunday will be very similar with a high of 88 degrees, but the winds will be much stronger, from the south at 25-35 mph with stronger gusts. There will also be a few more clouds and even a slight chance of a few storms late Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, rain chances will be much higher from Monday through Wednesday with some heavy rain and possibly severe storms in that time frame for the region.

