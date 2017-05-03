Arrington votes against $1.1 trillion spending bill - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Arrington votes against $1.1 trillion spending bill

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

In Washington, a trillion-dollar spending bill to avoid a government shut-down, is on its way to the Senate.

It passed the House on Wednesday, but, our representative, Congressman Jodey Arrington, voted against it.

The $1.1 trillion government funding bill would fund the government through Sept. 30.

The bill received 309 votes for and 118 votes against it.

15 Democrats and 102 Republicans voted against it, including Congressman Arrington.

Arrington released this statement on Wednesday, "Unfortunately, this spending bill does not do enough to prioritize our conservative, West Texas values; therefore, I cannot in good conscience vote for it."

Steve Evans, chairman of the Lubbock County Republican Party, agrees.

"Our Congressman, Jodey Arrington, showed tremendous leadership today voting against this omnibus bill," he said.

Caleb Fisher, a spokesperson for Arrington, says there were quite a few items within the bill the Congressman does not support.

"It's on record that he would not vote for anything that supported or funded abortion," Evans says. "Jodey Arrington stood up and supported his values and voted against it."

Fisher also said that the bill shows a lack of support for cotton and dairy farmers.

Representative for Texas' 11th District, Congressman Mike Conaway, voted for the trillion-dollar bill, saying in part, "I look forward to seeing this bill signed into law."

The bill will now head to the Senate for a vote, where it is expected to pass Thursday.

