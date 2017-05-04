Covenant Children's welcomes Sanchez Quadruplets

Provided by Covenant Children's

This morning (May 3) Covenant Children's welcomed quadruplets born to Donavin and Cassie Sanchez of Lovington, NM. Born at 30 weeks, the two boys and two girls are healthy and being cared for in the Covenant Children's neonatal intensive care unit.

The babies are Arrow (3 lbs. 7 oz.), Gunner (3 lbs. 1 oz.), Cheyenne (2 lbs. 14 oz.) and Scarlett (2 lbs. 11 oz.). Both boys are 16" and the girls are 15.5" long.

Multiples are not new to this family. Cassie is herself, an identical twin, while Donavin has a history of twins in his family. They have a four-year-old son, Hazen.

Dad Donavin said Mom Cassie is feeling great and everything went perfectly.

"We are very excited, nervous, but very excited," Donavin said. "The babies are completely healthy, she's healthy, and everything's perfect! From a family of three to a family of seven, it probably won't hit me until we get home."

Dr. Bill Atkinson, maternal/fetal medicine specialist, delivered the foursome, along with Dr. Joseph Killeen, obstetrician.

"As you can imagine, this was a very complex case," Atkinson said. "Cassie was hospitalized with us for 10 weeks."

Atkinson and Killeen have both delivered quads on numerous occasions.