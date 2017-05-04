Covenant Children's welcomes Sanchez Quadruplets

After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.
After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.
A vehicle has crashed through a Massachusetts auto auction building, and medics are wheeling people out on gurneys.
A vehicle has crashed through a Massachusetts auto auction building, and medics are wheeling people out on gurneys.
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.