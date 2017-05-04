Pedestrian hit by vehicle in 9300 block of University - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in 9300 block of University

Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

First responders were called to the 9300 block of University Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday night after a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Early reports say the pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    US company turned blind eye to wild behavior on Iraq base

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
    An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.

  • Levee breaks, river closure latest fallout from flooding

    Levee breaks, river closure latest fallout from flooding

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:01 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:01 GMT

    After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.

    After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.

  • SUV suddenly takes off, crashes during auto auction; 3 dead

    SUV suddenly takes off, crashes during auto auction; 3 dead

    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:44 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:44:41 GMT
    Thursday, May 4 2017 1:44 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:44:41 GMT

    A vehicle has crashed through a Massachusetts auto auction building, and medics are wheeling people out on gurneys.

    A vehicle has crashed through a Massachusetts auto auction building, and medics are wheeling people out on gurneys.

    •   
Powered by Frankly