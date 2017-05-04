Pedestrian hit by vehicle in 9300 block of University

Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:45 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:45:17 GMT
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
An American company helping secure the Iraqi base where F-16 fighter jets battle the Islamic State group turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations and allegations of sex trafficking.
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:43 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:43:12 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:43 AM EDT2017-05-04 05:43:12 GMT
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election...
FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee _ and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential coordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.