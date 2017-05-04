Breedlove produces nearly 1 million meals, now in route to Cambodia

House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.
Anderson Bros. Jewelers and Maloufs will host "An Afternoon of Fashion" Mother's Day event on Saturday, May 6th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Anderson Bros. Jewelers and Maloufs will host "An Afternoon of Fashion" Mother's Day event on Saturday, May 6th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.