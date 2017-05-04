Breedlove produces nearly 1 million meals, now in route to Cambodia

Breedlove Foods celebrates another exciting shipment of humanitarian foods. Now, the food produced here at home will make an even bigger impact around the world. In less than two hours the crew loaded up just under 1 million servings of food that are now in route to the country of Cambodia.

Serv International is the non-governmental organization responsible for this, they're based in Canton, Georgia but looked to the plant here in Lubbock to produce these meals.

Bill Miller, Breedlove's CEO, says this having this facility, the largest humanitarian food processor in the world, in the hub city, "Makes people all over the world aware of Lubbock."

He added, working on the production of food and the packaging and knowing the impact it will have is a pretty unique feeling. "pretty rewarding feeling to know when you're handling these lentils, these bags and this rice, that pretty soon you're going to be helping someone in a totally different part of the world."

15 Breedlove production staff members helped produce 938,000 servings of lentil. Breedlove designed the fortified Lentil Blend after it was selected by Serv International. In total it is 18,760 bags of food.

The blend is fortified with vitamins and minerals and can be kept up to 24 months.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.