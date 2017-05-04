Trump. Abbott, Cornyn comment on passage of Health Care Bill

President Trump gathered with legislators in the Rose Garden on Thursday to comment about the passage of the Health Care Bill, intended to repeal Obamacare.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act:

"Today is an important step forward in upholding our promise to give the American people relief from Obamacare,” Sen. Cornyn said. “The health care status quo is unacceptable. Premiums have skyrocketed, coverage options have disappeared, and small businesses have struggled under crushing taxes and mandates. Working alongside the Administration, making health care more affordable and accessible for all Americans will continue to be our top priority and this legislation sets us on a course to achieve that."

Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement after the Texas House of Representatives passed a resolution (SJR 2) calling for a Convention of States. Passing a resolution for a Convention of States was one of Governor Abbott’s emergency legislative priorities.

"Today marks an important step toward restraining a runaway federal government and returning power back to the states and their respective citizens as our Founders intended. The Texas Legislature has heard and responded to the voices of those they represent, and I applaud the efforts of the Texas House to pass this important resolution. A call for a Convention of States reinforces Texas' status as a champion of limited government and individual freedom, and I want to thank Reps. Rick Miller, Phil King, Drew Darby, Andy Murr, Chris Paddie, Larry Gonzales and Ken King for their work and commitment in passing this resolution."

