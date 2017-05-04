LPD VIDEO: Police searching for suspect accused of using cloned credit cards

House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.
On Thursday morning, Lubbock County District Judge Les Hatch granted the state's request for a temporary injunction. This means the doors to the Villa Town Inn will remain closed for now.
Lubbock health inspectors checked out the cleanliness of about two dozen eateries. They found a mix of good and bad news.
