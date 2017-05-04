LPD VIDEO: Police searching for suspect accused of using cloned credit cards

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect accused of using cloned credit and debit cards at the self-checkout to purchase prepaid Visas at two Walmarts (9809 University & 11415 Quaker) back on April 25.

He used multiple cloned cards with information belonging to several victims. Police say the bank caught the suspicious activity and stopped additional transactions and notified the victims.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Line at (806)741-1000.

