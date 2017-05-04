Food for Thought: 5/4

Lubbock health inspectors checked out the cleanliness of about two dozen eateries. They found a mix of good and bad news.

Cuevas Drive-In at 2013 N. Ash had 12 violations.

Diced ham was above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.

The ambient temperature of the reach-in cooler was not cold enough.

Raw ground beef was stored over raw fish.

Green beans, sauces and beans did not have a date mark.

The microwave and utensils were dirty.

A marker was stored in the cheese.

There was no certified food manager present.

Unsealed wood was around the kitchen areas.

A fly bag was hanging in the kitchen during service hours. A non-approved mouse trap was being used.

Utensils were stored in Styrofoam.

The kitchen lighting was not sufficient.

The floors and walls were dirty.

The report shows all violations were corrected.

Now to this week's good news. Here's a look at our top performers:

Powell's BBQ at 7729 19th

Stella's Deli & Restaurant at 4646 50th

