Food for Thought: 5/4

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock health inspectors checked out the cleanliness of about two dozen eateries. They found a mix of good and bad news.

Cuevas Drive-In at 2013 N. Ash had 12 violations.

  • Diced ham was above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
  • The ambient temperature of the reach-in cooler was not cold enough. 
  • Raw ground beef was stored over raw fish.
  • Green beans, sauces and beans did not have a date mark.
  • The microwave and utensils were dirty.
  • A marker was stored in the cheese.
  • There was no certified food manager present.
  • Unsealed wood was around the kitchen areas.
  • A fly bag was hanging in the kitchen during service hours. A non-approved mouse trap was being used.
  • Utensils were stored in Styrofoam.
  • The kitchen lighting was not sufficient.
  • The floors and walls were dirty.

The report shows all violations were corrected.

Now to this week's good news. Here's a look at our top performers:

  • Powell's BBQ at 7729 19th
  • Stella's Deli & Restaurant at 4646 50th

