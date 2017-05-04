All Saints Brett Berger signs with Wayland Baptist

A 4-year starter for the Patriots, Brett Berger signed to play college basketball at Wayland Baptist University at All Saints on Thursday.

Berger is the first from All Saints to sign a letter of intent for college athletics. He scored over 1,800 points and had over 800 rebounds and 170 blocked shots in his four years,

He's honored to be the first to sign from All Saints.

"It's a little nerve-wracking being the first time, but overall it was pretty good. Hope I inspired a few people to come to high school and hopefully go to the next stage."

He feels he can grow as a player and help the Pioneers up in Plainview.

"It's been a dream come true, honestly. It's been a goal of mine ever since I was a little kid to play basketball in college. Happy I got to do that today. It feels like home when I'm there. I feel like they're going to make me a better player."

Congrats to Double B on a great career at All Saints as he helped the team make the TAPPS State Tournament the last two seasons.

