Texas Tech Men's Golf receives NCAA Regional bid

For the 16th-consecutive season, the Texas Tech Men's golf team has been selected for the NCAA Regional Round.

The Red Raiders are headed to College Grove, Tennessee for the regional round of the tournament.

There are a total of 13 teams that will be competing in the College Grove Regional: Vanderbilt, Texas Tech, Clemson, Georgia, Missouri, Lipscomb, Kennesaw State, UCF, Middle Tennessee State, TCU, Troy, East Tennessee State and Harvard.

The top five teams after 54 holes of stroke play will advance to the NCAA Championships in Sugar Grove, Ill., May 26 through 31.

Last season, the Red Raiders barely missed out on the NCAA Championships.

With all five Red Raiders back from last season, they look to take the next step this season, "The goal is to advance to the match play portion of the national championships, and this is a step we take to get there," Texas Tech Men’s head Golf coach Greg Sands said. "We don't want to sit around and talk about 16-straight regionals, especially after setting the match play bar for this program in 2010, but it's not something we want to take for granted, either. There are talented teams in our field and we have our work cut out for us. We will have to play well to advance, which is always the case in the regional round."

