Extra Innings Scores: 5/4

We've got Thursday night playoff scores from around the South Plains.
SOFTBALL AREA ROUND
Borden County 7
Booker 6
Borden County 10
Booker 0
BASEBALL BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Abernathy 6
Sundown 16
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.