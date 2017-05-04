Extra Innings Scores: 5/4 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Scores: 5/4

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
We've got Thursday night playoff scores from around the South Plains.

SOFTBALL AREA ROUND

Borden County 7
Booker 6

Borden County 10
Booker 0

BASEBALL BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Abernathy 6
Sundown 16

