Following up with Jordan Robison about her battle with Cystic Fibrosis

"My parents were told 'Jordan is never going to live past 18. She won't have any friends because she'll be sick and in the hospital all the time.'"

That was what Jordan Scott told me when she was planning her wedding to Jason Robison, the son of our own John Robison.

Despite a life-long battle with Cystic Fibrosis, Jordan has defied the odds.

She is now Jordan Robison, a Texas Tech graduate and a newlywed, busy with her career.

The CF foundation has a feature story about her on their website, praising her for the way she has learned to manage her disease and enjoy an active lifestyle by combining lifesaving breathing treatments with a nightly feeding tube and daily good nutrition.

Here's what's new.

Now, a Registered Dietitian, Jordan is a regular contributor to the Latino Lubbock Monthly Magazine. In her monthly column, she provides tips for everyone on living well with good nutrition. You'll find that magazine inside every United grocery store.

Jordan's column is called Health Habits.

Also, don't forget the Great Strides Walk is set for Saturday, May 6, at Buddy Holly Park. Nationwide, the event has raised more than 11 million dollars in the fight against Cystic Fibrosis. Check-in for the Lubbock walk is set for 9 a.m. The walk will begin at 10 a.m.

if you'd like to see the original story about Jordan and her plans to marry Jason, check out the story below.

ORIGINAL STORY: Healthwise: Happily Ever After...with a twist

RELATED LINK: Jordan's page with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.