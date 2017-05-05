Citizen finds missing man, LPD's Silver Alert canceled

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a Lubbock citizen recognized a 66-year-old man who had been missing since 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Just before 8 a.m. this morning, Manuel Villarreal was found in the area of 19th Street and Avenue F. A citizen saw Mr. Villarreal near the Buddy Holly Center, recognized him from the Silver Alert, and flagged down officers to help.

He was reported missing from the Southern Specialty Nursing Home located at 4320 19th Street.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.