Crews extinguish small AC fire at Coronado High School - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Crews extinguish small AC fire at Coronado High School

By Taylor Lee, Weekend Anchor
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a small fire in an air conditioning unit at Coronado High School at 6:3- a.m. Friday morning.

Chief Steve Holland with LFR says fire crews extinguished the fire quickly before it spread. Crews found a small amount of smoke in the school's gymnasium, but the facility was quickly ventilated. He added, fire crews left the scene about 30 minutes after arriving.

Nancy Sharp, Public Information Officer with LISD, says classes and everything at the campus will continue as normally scheduled.

