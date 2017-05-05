Police investigate Life of Luxury game room robbery

Officers with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating a robbery that happened Thursday evening at the Life of Luxury game room near 50th and University.

Police say they received a call that money was taken from the business and someone was robbed at knife point.

Others at the scene followed the person they believed was the suspect to a house in the 2000 block of 37th Street.

Officers went to the location but found no connection to the robbery.

Police have not been able to question the alleged victim.

Officers say the suspect was a young, short, white male with blonde hair, weighing between 100 to 130 pounds.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.