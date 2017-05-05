United donates 4,860 pounds of apples to South Plains Food Bank - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

United donates 4,860 pounds of apples to South Plains Food Bank

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The United Family presented the South Plains Food Bank with 4,860 pounds of apples on Friday morning. The Take a Bite Out of Hunger effort is an annual fresh fruit donation made in partnership with FirstFruits of Washington

The United Family's total donation across Texas and in Clovis, NM is 37,260 pounds of apples to eight food banks in local communities the company serves throughout West Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth and Eastern New Mexico.

