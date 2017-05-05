Firefighters put out fire at Big E's Barbecue in Depot District

Firefighters knocked down a fire that started at Big E's Barbecue Friday afternoon in the Depot District.

The fire started just before 11:30 a.m. and was out before Noon.

Fire officials say it was a vent hood fire and reported no structural damage.

Big E's Barbecue is located behind Klusoz near 18th and Buddy Holly Ave.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if any injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.