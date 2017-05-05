Spotlight on Ag: The Demand for cotton

One of the best ways we as consumers can help our cotton growers is to look for cotton when we shop. Check the label on your clothing, because many fabrics that may feel or look like cotton aren’t actually cotton at all.

Cotton is a natural, sustainable choice, and synthetic fabrics just don’t measure up, especially when you consider that 80 percent of our agricultural economy in this area can be tied back to the cotton industry.

We want prices to remain stable and reasonable for both the producer and the consumer, and demanding cotton will help ensure the future of a billion-dollar industry on the south plains.

For KCBD Spotlight on Agriculture and Plains Cotton Growers, I'm Mary Jane Buerkle.

