LHUCA announces first-ever Lubbock Book Festival on Saturday

The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the first-ever Lubbock Book Festival, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 28, 2017.

With an impressive lineup of more than 25 presenters, featuring New York Times best-selling authors, award-winning Texas Tech writers and poets and other regional and local favorites, the Festival will offer readings, signings, and entertainment for all ages throughout the day on the LHUCA campus, with Thursday and Friday related, off-site events leading up to it.

Funding and assistance for the Festival are provided by a grant from the CH Foundation and other generous sponsors.

