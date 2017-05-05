Texas Rangers arrest Olton city manager on charges of theft, imp - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Rangers arrest Olton city manager on charges of theft, impersonating an officer

Posted by Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Marvin Tillerman (Source: Lamb County Sheriff's Office)
Texas Rangers arrest Olton City Manager (Source: Olton Enterprise) Texas Rangers arrest Olton City Manager (Source: Olton Enterprise)
OLTON, TX (KCBD) -

The Olton City Manager, Marvin Tillman, was arrested by a Texas Ranger around 11:30 a.m. at his farm south of Olton after a Lamb County Grand Jury indicted him on two charges of theft of property, according to the Olton Enterprise.

According to the indictments, Tillman is accused of taking control of a 72.4-acre tract of land, owned by the City of Olton, for approximately 10 years, without the consent of the city. He is also accused of stealing water from the City of Olton for approximately three years. The indictment says Tillman did not make a deposit or monthly payments for the water.

Tillman's bond was set at $5,000 on each indictment.

A felony complaint has also been filed against Tillman for impersonating an officer after he was accused of driving an official, marked police vehicle and activating the emergency lights to get another motorist to slow down. 

A misdemeanor complaint was also been filed against Tillman, accusing him of stealing automobile tires from the City of Olton.

Tillman has not been officially charged for either complaint.

He is being held at the Lamb County Jail.

