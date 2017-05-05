Semi overturns, loses load on Hwy. 87 near O'Donnell

Firefighters in Plainview were called to the 2600 block of 19th Street Friday afternoon for a house fire.
Firefighters in Plainview were called to the 2600 block of 19th Street Friday afternoon for a house fire.
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.
A combat wounded U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.
A combat wounded U.S. senator says President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary isn't fit to lead the service.
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.