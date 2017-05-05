Semi overturns, loses load on Hwy. 87 near O'Donnell

An overturned semi is causing some traffic delays for motorists on US Hwy. 87 this afternoon. The crash happened sometime after 3 p.m. near the Allsup's in O'Donnell.

The semi lost its load in the median and crews are working to turn the truck upright.

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are on the scene.

Motorists traveling southbound on Hwy. 87 are urged to use caution when driving through the O'Donnell area.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the crash.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.