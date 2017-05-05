Trash truck dumps load after driver notices fire, nearby wastewater truck helps

There is no word on what caused a fire to break out in the back of a trash truck Friday afternoon, but when the driver noticed it, he pulled into an empty lot near 82nd Street and I-27 and dumped the trash load.

Around the same time, a City of Lubbock wastewater truck was passing by and the driver saw what was going on. The driver used the wastewater hose to put out the fire before the fire department arrived.

"Well, I was just sitting there in my back yard, having a little barbecue, waiting on some guests to come over, and all of a sudden I hear a boom, boom, boom. And then this extremely black, toxic smoke starts overwhelming the back yard," said Barry Fry, a witness who lives nearby.

"I ran out the back gate, so I could catch my breath, and there's an exploding trash truck and a big ole pile of trash, with a bunch of guys trying to put the fire out," he said. "They had it out pretty quick, they were definitely on top of it. They must have some awesome communications because whoever is in charge of their logistics, they were on top if it right now."

Firefighters did respond and made sure there wasn't any smoldering trash.

"It was like a serious boom, boom, boom, it wasn't a firecracker or a gunshot or one of those mortar things, you know they shoot on Forth of July. It wasn't quite big as a propane tank or a bomb, but it was a very loud boom, and then it was several booms after that, and then some smaller booms, probably aerosol cans or something."

City crews are picking up the trash.

