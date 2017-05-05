Plainview residents escape house fire - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Plainview residents escape house fire

(Source: Plainview Herald) (Source: Plainview Herald)
PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) -

Firefighters in Plainview were called to the 2600 block of 19th Street Friday afternoon for a house fire.

According to the Plainview Herald, when firefighters arrived, they found dark smoke and flames pouring out of the front window. People inside the home were able to escape without injury, but vehicles in the driveway were damaged by the heat and flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

