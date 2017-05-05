Students across the South Plains enjoy Special Needs Prom

It was an afternoon to remember for students from all across the South Plains at the annual Special Needs Prom hosted by the Southwest Lubbock County Shared Services Arrangement at the Museum of Texas Tech

“Oh they’ll be talking about it for weeks and weeks. This is a highlight for them,” Southwest Lubbock County SSA Special Education Director, Denise Kirby, said.

It’s the event high school students look forward to all year: their high school prom. Students with special needs from areas surrounding Lubbock were thrilled to experience their very own prom.

Something they might not get to do otherwise, it was complete with volunteer hair and makeup artists.

“Some wanted curls, some wanted braids," volunteer Jayden Kirby said. "Some wanted pink nail polish, some wanted blue.”

And a limo ride to arrive in style.

“The limo arrived, they had no idea they were coming to pick them up. And so the looks on their faces when they walked out was just, they were just in shock,” Denise Kirby said.

The dance floor was filled the whole time. Slaton High school student Nick Gonzales said that was the best part.

“My favorite thing of today was basically dancing. I’m a singing and music type of guys,” Gonzales said.

And as much joy as the special needs students got out of this event, it was twice as exciting for the volunteers who have been preparing for it for months.

“We’ve kind of gotten teary eyed a couple of times getting ready for this event, and the kids are just so excited. And it’s fun to see them come out and the community get involved and support them,” Denise Kirby said.

So after a successful 2017 prom, Nick says he can’t wait to come back next year. About 250 students got to enjoy the event today, and they also had a photo booth area so they could receive a keepsake to remember this day by.

“For me to be able to see how happy it made them, just by something that I do every single day, every morning. It was just a daily task that was fun to get to do for other people,” Jayden Kirby said.

