Parents share quadruplets birth experience

Donavin and Cassie Sanchez are still celebrating the birth of their quadruplets earlier this week at Covenant Children's Hospital.

The couple, who is originally from Lovington, New Mexico have had a unique experience with the children as most other mothers go 40 weeks into a usual pregnancy. However, Cassie Sanchez made it to 30 weeks.

"Just a prayer and support, it's what made me get to 30 weeks," Cassie Sanchez said. "That was my ultimate goal and I hit 30 weeks. So blessed to hit 30 weeks."

All four of the new-borns weighed 12 pounds all together. The couple also has another son, Hazen, who is four-years-old at home.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.