Parents share quadruplets birth experience

Donavin and Cassie Sanchez are still celebrating the birth of their quadruplets earlier this week at Covenant Children's Hospital.
The couple, who is originally from Lovington, New Mexico have had a unique experience with the children as most other mothers go 40 weeks into a usual pregnancy. However, Cassie Sanchez made it to 30 weeks.
"Just a prayer and support, it's what made me get to 30 weeks," Cassie Sanchez said. "That was my ultimate goal and I hit 30 weeks. So blessed to hit 30 weeks."
All four of the new-borns weighed 12 pounds all together. The couple also has another son, Hazen, who is four-years-old at home.
A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.
Records show that a white Texas police officer who was fired for fatally shooting a black teenager was briefly suspended in 2013 following a complaint about his conduct as a witness in a drunk-driving case.
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their bill scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House, but it faces a bumpy road in the Senate.
Some areas of the South Plains will be having elections for school board and general election positions.
