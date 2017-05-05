Parents share quadruplets birth experience - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Parents share quadruplets birth experience

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Donavin and Cassie Sanchez are still celebrating the birth of their quadruplets earlier this week at Covenant Children's Hospital.

The couple, who is originally from Lovington, New Mexico have had a unique experience with the children as most other mothers go 40 weeks into a usual pregnancy. However, Cassie Sanchez made it to 30 weeks.

"Just a prayer and support, it's what made me get to 30 weeks," Cassie Sanchez said. "That was my ultimate goal and I hit 30 weeks. So blessed to hit 30 weeks."

All four of the new-borns weighed 12 pounds all together. The couple also has another son, Hazen, who is four-years-old at home.

