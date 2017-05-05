West Virginia game postponed until Saturday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

West Virginia game postponed until Saturday

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Texas Tech baseball’s Friday contest at West Virginia has been postponed until Saturday, May 6, due to severe weather at Monongalia County Stadium.
 
The Red Raiders (37-12, 11-7) and the Mountaineers (26-17, 10-8) will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. CDT. The first game will still air on FOX College Sports Central, while game two will be streamed on WVUSports.com.
 
Tech and WVU wrap up the series on Sunday, May 7, at Noon CDT. 

