Local elections to happen around West Texas

Some areas of the South Plains will be having elections for school board and general election positions.

At New Deal there will be three city council spots up for grabs. Both Shallowater and New Deal Independent School Districts will have elections for board of trustee members.

Ransom Canyon citizens will decide on a new new mayor and Floydada residents will vote a bond proposal that will fund renovations for their 62-year-old high school.

KCBD will have updates as the results come in on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.