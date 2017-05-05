EXTRA INNINGS: 5.5 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

EXTRA INNINGS: 5.5

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic

SOFTBALL
AREA ROUND PLAYOFFS

FRENSHIP 4
KELLER 15

LUBBOCK COOPER 0
EL PASO CHAPIN 10

CORONADO 15
EL PASO DEL VALLE 2

LEVELLAND 2
MONAHANS 4

SEMINOLE 3
FABENS 5

SHALLOWATER 6
PRESIDIO 7

IDALOU 10
REAGAN COUNTY 11

IDALOU 19
REAGAN COUNTY 9

ROOSEVELT 2
ALPINE 5

POST 13
WEST TEXAS 5

ABERNATHY 3
FORSAN 6

NEW DEAL 6
VAN HORN 4

NEW DEAL 14
VAN HORN 3

BASEBALL
BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

FRENSHIP 0
EP AMERICAS 3

CORONADO 10
PLAINVIEW 2

LUBBOCK COOPER 5
RANDALL 0

MONTEREY 0
AMARILLO 10

LEVELLAND 3
BORGER 4

DENVER CITY 8
PERRYTON 2

ESTACADO 0
PAMPA 1 F/8

LAMESA 1
BUSHLAND 22

LAMESA 4
BUSHLAND 14

SNYDER 6
IOWA PARK 7

SNYDER 2
IOWA PARK 12

IDALOU 11
TULIA 1

LITTLEFIELD 5
FRIONA 6

SHALLOWATER 10
RIVER ROAD 0

ROOSEVELT 0
CHILDRESS 13

ABERNATHY 1
SUNDOWN 7

FLOYDADA 11
TAHOKA 1

FLOYDADA 10
TAHOKA 11

POST 3
LOCKNEY 2

SMYER 1
NEW DEAL 15

SMYER 6
NEW DEAL 9 

SPRINGLAKE-EARTH 12
O'DONNELL 6

NAZARETH 4
BOOKER 9

KRESS 4
FOLLETT 5

KRESS 11
FOLLETT 15

PRACTICE GAME
MCCAMEY 8
BORDEN COUNTY 4 F/8

KCBD will update the scores as they come in.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • EXTRA INNINGS: 5.5

    EXTRA INNINGS: 5.5

    Friday, May 5 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-05-06 03:45:52 GMT
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic

    EXTRA INNINGS

    EXTRA INNINGS

  • West Virginia game postponed until Saturday

    West Virginia game postponed until Saturday

    Friday, May 5 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-05-05 23:00:53 GMT
    Tech Baseball (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)Tech Baseball (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)

    Texas Tech baseball’s Friday contest at West Virginia has been postponed until Saturday, May 6, due to severe weather at Monongalia County Stadium.

    Texas Tech baseball’s Friday contest at West Virginia has been postponed until Saturday, May 6, due to severe weather at Monongalia County Stadium.

  • Extra Innings Scores: 5/4

    Extra Innings Scores: 5/4

    Thursday, May 4 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-05-05 01:32:39 GMT
    Source: KCBD GraphicSource: KCBD Graphic

    We've got Thursday night playoff scores from around the South Plains.

    We've got Thursday night playoff scores from around the South Plains.

    •   
Powered by Frankly