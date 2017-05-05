Sun, Heat, Wind, then Rain? - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Sun, Heat, Wind, then Rain?

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Last weekend afternoon temperatures were about 30 degrees below normal, this weekend those daytime temps will average 10-15 degrees above normal. That means that Lubbock and surrounding communities will see highs in the 90-plus degree range.


Sunshine and south winds at 15-20 mph will help to push those afternoon temperatures up to the 90 degree mark Saturday afternoon.


Sunday will still be warm, but the afternoon highs will likely remain in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Along with the heat, winds will increase in the afternoon from the south to southwest at 20-30 mph. There's also a possibility of some isolated storms along the Texas and New Mexico state line.


By Monday, rain chances will return to the region through most of next week with a chance of some scattered severe storms and heavy rainfall.


