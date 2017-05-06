Missing Lubbock 9-year-old girl found safe

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Lubbock Police Officers and investigators say they have found 9-year-old Azyria Jones who was reported missing by family members last night. She was found safe.

Jones was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday evening riding her white bicycle with pink rims in the 1800 block of East 1st Street. Her parents contacted the Lubbock Police Department when Jones failed to return home.

Police say Jones is currently with her parents and detectives. Last night Jones met another girl her age and spent the night with the new friend. As our officers were doing door to door searches this morning, they found Azyria at that home in area.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.