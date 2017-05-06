Thousands of young Entrepreneurs get their start on Lemonade Day

All across the Hub-City, young entrepreneurs hit the streets. Some were at major intersections, while others were a bit closer to home.

They all had the same idea to spend some, save some, and share some of the money that was made from lemonade stands during Lemonade Day.

But for one Lubbock family, all they wanted to do is share some.

“My 5-year old nephew is going through childhood cancer right now. So, that was our idea to make sure that we can support him anyway we can,” Jennifer McCleskey said.

And the best way they could help Jennifer McCleskey's nephew, Blake, was by starting their own business.

“All of them were happy to do it,” Jennifer McCleskey said. “They were all excited this morning, they woke up and said yes today’s the day we get to help Blake.”

The excitement was also shared by her children, who were eager to help in setting up the lemonade stand.

“He is just going through a lot, and I am happy to be out here,” Jaci Moren McCleskey, Blake's sister, said.

Even though, Lemonade Day is about starting ones own business this family is more than happy, to just be sharing their money with Blake.

“This Lemonade Day, I like that I am helping my brother and that every dime and nickel that comes in will go to him,” Jaci Moren McCleskey said.