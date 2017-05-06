Safety City host health, safety fair

At Clapp Park, located at 46th St. and Ave U, the City of Lubbock organization Safety City hosted its Summer Health and Safety Fair.

The event was from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and was primarily focused on providing information, demonstrations and activities for both parents and their children.

Being inside of Safety City, the kid-sized town, children and adults were taught rules regarding pedestrian, bicycle and traffic safety as well.

