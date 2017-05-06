Running2Rescue host event to raise awareness, funds for sex trafficking

The sixth Running2Rescue 10K, 5K and one-mile Family Fun Run was hosted today at Mackenzie Park.

Warm ups began at around 8 a.m. and the other events started afterward. The event was hosted to raise funds to build shelters for underage girls who have been rescued from sex trafficking.

The money raised will go to benefit the OneVo!ceHome, a non-profit that is based out of Lubbock. This comes after Texas was ranked the second-highest state in the country for the number of human trafficking cases reported.

