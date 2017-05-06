Tech baseball shuts out West Virginia

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The No. 4 Texas Tech baseball team recorded a 1-0 victory over West Virginia in the series opener on Saturday afternoon at Monongalia County Stadium.



The Red Raiders (38-12, 12-7) and the Mountaineers (26-18, 10-9) were postponed on Friday night because of severe weather in the area, which was the second cancellation of the week for Tech. It was the first shutout win of the year for the Red Raiders.



Sophomore lefty Erikson Lanning got the start for the Red Raiders in the first game of the doubleheader, putting together his best outing of the season. The Woodstock, Georgia, native tossed 6.0 innings of shutout baseball, giving up only two hits, walking two and striking out one. Lanning improved to 3-1 with the win.



It was the third time this season Tech’s pitching staff had allowed only two hits in a game and the second time during conference play.



He gave way to another left-hander, junior Jacob Patterson, who finished off the final three frames, ringing up four batters without allowing a hit, to earn his first save of the year.



After four scoreless frames to begin Saturday’s game, the Red Raiders pushed across the first and only run of the afternoon in the top of the fifth. With one away, Cody Farhat laced a triple past the diving right field and all the way to the wall in right-center field to move into scoring position. With the infield in, Grant Little chopped a double over the leaping third baseman to easily score Farhat for the run.



Lanning & Patterson combined to keep the Mountaineers off the base path for most of the game after the fourth inning. After a two-out hit from Hill, West Virginia failed to post another knock, while reaching base only twice via walks.



The second game of Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at 6:15 p.m. CDT from Monongalia County Stadium.