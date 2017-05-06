Ballots Are Cast: Results in for local municipal, school elections

The more than $44 million proposal passed among voters with a wide majority, and renovations for the school should begin in the later part of the summer.

However, construction will begin in various phases, Gilbert Trevino, Floydada superintendent, said. The bond proposal pasted with a vote of 406 to 283.

Other parts of West Texas also hosted elections around the area. New Deal voters cast ballots for city council and school board positions.

Marcos Blanco, Gayla Teeter and Gina L. Stockman won positions on the city council, while Eddie Ramirez won a seat on the NDISD Board of Trustees. Another school board is seat will have to be determined after a runoff election as Mark Durham won 44.4 percent of the vote, with Kevin Goodgion trailing him at 37.5 percent.

Ransom Canyon voters elected Billy Williams as the mayor. However, for the position of city Alderman, Brandt Underwood and Michael Brooks will go into a runoff election.

Shallowater residents voted Brian Carreon as a board member with 45.64 percent of the vote, coming in second for that position was Bradley Price with 31.71 percent. That too will have to go to another runoff election.

With the exception of Floydada, all of the votes tallied were unofficial results via the Lubbock County Elections Office.

