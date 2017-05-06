Heat, Wind, then Rain

Sunday will be windy and hot with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Winds from the south to southeast at 20-30 mph will bring some moisture into the area and may lead to a few isolated storms along the Texas/New Mexico state line.

However, coverage will be limited and likely in the late afternoon through evening.

As for the high temps on Sunday, those southeast winds and increasing clouds will keep the afternoon highs just a little lower than those on Saturday, when Lubbock hit 91 degrees. In fact, temps will trend down over the next few days, especially early in the week .

Changes will begin on Monday and continue late in the week with rain chances on the increase, more wind and lower daytime temperatures, mostly in the 70s. The greatest chances for for showers and storms will be on Tuesday, Wednesday and extend into early Thursday morning.

Some severe storms and heavy rainfall will be possible as a strong storm system moves across the southern U.S. through the week. Rain chances will remain low on Sunday and in the 20 percent probability range on Monday afternoon.

