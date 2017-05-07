Motorcycle rider injured in Sunday afternoon accident

The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.
The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.
The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.
The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.
Voters in Floydada have just passed a bond proposal to renovate their 62-year-old school.
Voters in Floydada have just passed a bond proposal to renovate their 62-year-old school.
A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a crash that happened just north of 114 at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a crash that happened just north of 114 at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.