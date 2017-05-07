Motorcycle rider injured in Sunday afternoon accident

A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a crash that happened just north of 114 at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

DPS says the side car of the motorcycle struck a guard rail, causing the motorcycle to roll, throwing the rider off.

The rider was wearing a helmet.

The rider was taken to UMC with unknown injuries.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver or the extent of his injuries as of Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.