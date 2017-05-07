No. 4 Texas Tech drops series finale at WVU, 3-2

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The No. 4 Texas Tech baseball team moved to 3-1 on the week after falling in the final game at West Virginia, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Monongalia County Stadium.

The Red Raiders (39-13, 13-8) held one-run leads over the Mountaineers (27-19, 11-10) in the third & fifth innings, but tallies in the fourth & fifth for West Virginia helped salvage the weekend set. With wins in each of the first two games, Tech picked up its first road series victory over the Mountaineers in program history. It was also the fifth conference series the Red Raiders have won in 2017.

Sophomore lefty Steven Gingery suffered his first loss of the season, moving to 8-1 on the year after allowing three runs, one earned, over 4.2 innings of work. The Huntington Beach, California, native struck out five and gave up six hits, making it the 11th time in 12 starts to pick up at least five strikeouts.

Freshman right-handers Caleb Kilian & John McMillon worked the final 3.1 frames, combining for only two hits allowed and five strikeouts. Between the three, the Red Raider pitching staff recorded 10 strikeouts against West Virginia in the finale, the 20th time this season with punch outs in the double digit figures.

Tech picked up seven hits on Sunday afternoon, as freshman Grant Little and junior Michael Davis each posted two-hit bids against the Mountaineers.

The Red Raiders struck first after two scoreless frames in the top of the third, taking a 1-0 lead. Little began the frame with a triple down the right field line that bounced out of reach of the diving outfielder. One pitch later, Long struck a sacrifice fly to left field to quickly bring Little home.

West Virginia evened the score in the fourth behind a pair of base hits to begin the inning. Hill opened the frame with a double just over the reach of Hargrove into right field, while Brophy followed with an RBI single in the hole between second & first to drive in the run.

In the next half inning, Tech answered to re-take the lead after being gifted a couple errors from West Virginia. Long was driven in after smacking a one-out double off the wall in right-center field, then was brought in on a pair of errors. The first came on a failed pickoff attempt at second base, allowing Long to move over to third base, with the second error coming on a fielder’s choice from Jung, as the second baseman’s throw traveled to the backstop to move ahead, 2-1.

The Mountaineers picked two runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth with the help of a couple errors to pull in front of the Red Raiders at 3-2. An infield single from Zarbnisky & a pair of errors helped him score, while an RBI single from Austin brought in Hill, who also reached on an error.

The Red Raiders will take the next week and a half off from competition as they prepare for final exams, before returning to action for the final series against Kansas on May 18-20, at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.