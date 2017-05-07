TRAFFIC ALERT: Power line down at 69th & Slide - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: Power line down at 69th & Slide

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Drivers are advised to avoid 69th Street and Slide Road while a downed power line is repaired.

Traffic has been shut down from Loop 289 and Slide to 69th and Slide.

The report came in around 6 p.m. Sunday. We'll update this story once the area is clear.

