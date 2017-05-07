I Beat Pete: Greaseball - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

I Beat Pete: Greaseball

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

This week I headed out to Grease Monkey for a greaseball challenge. A football was covered in grease and we had to catch and throw it.

The football was slick and hard to even hold. There was no way to grip it.

Take a look at the challenge and if you have a sport or game that you would like to challenge me to try, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

