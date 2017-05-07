Sen. Charles Perry says SB 4 to uphold 'rule of law' in Texas - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Sen. Charles Perry says SB 4 to uphold 'rule of law' in Texas

Sen. Charles Perry (Source: KCBD Photo) Sen. Charles Perry (Source: KCBD Photo)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Governor Greg Abbott signed SB 4, a bill banning Sanctuary Cities in Texas, on Sunday evening.

Senator Charles Perry issued this statement, thanking his colleagues, saying that this bill will uphold the rule of law in Texas:

"I want to thank Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Joe Strauss, my sponsor in the house Representative Geren, and my Senate and House colleagues that made the signing of SB4 a reality. It has been a multisession effort that, in the end, sends a strong message to law enforcement officers that the rule of law will be upheld in this state by all who take an oath to do so, or there will be consequences."

As part of the legislation, entities and officials that do not comply with the law could face the following penalties:

  • A civil penalty for entities in violation of the law of up to $25,500 for each day of the violation.
  • A class A misdemeanor for a sheriff, chief of police, or constable who fails to comply with federal immigration detainer requests
  • Removal from office for any elected or appointed official who does not comply with the law.

Senator Perry filed the bill back in November 2016.

