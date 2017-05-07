FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms expected Tuesday night into Wednesday

A strong low pressure system located in the southwestern U.S. will move across West Texas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Storm coverage will increase late Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday as the strong low pressure system affects our area.

A slight risk for severe thunderstorms exists across most of the KCBD viewing area Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

Severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

At the moment, storm threats are expected to peak during the evening hours, continuing throughout the night Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Should the storm system move into the area earlier in the day Tuesday, we could see a higher risk for severe thunderstorms.

Storm coverage may be limited during the day Tuesday before increasing during the evening and overnight hours.

The storm threat continues overnight and decreases Wednesday morning followed by drier air Wednesday afternoon and Thursday as the storm system departs the area.

