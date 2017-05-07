FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Threat of severe storms Tuesday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Threat of severe storms Tuesday

By Cary Allen, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The First Alert Forecast Team is calling for a First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday.

A strong low pressure system located across the Desert Southwest will approach West Texas Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Storm coverage increases Tuesday and Tuesday night as the dryline as a strong low pressure system affects our area.

A "marginal" risk for severe thunderstorms exists across most of the KCBD viewing area Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

Severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

At the moment, storm threats are expected to peak during the evening hours continuing throughout the night Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Should the storm system move into the area earlier in the day Tuesday, we could see a higher risk for severe thunderstorms.

Storm coverage may be limited during the day Tuesday before increasing during the evening and overnight hours.

Threat for storms continues overnight and decreases Wednesday morning followed by drier air Wednesday afternoon and Thursday as the storm system and dryline departs the region.

DOWNLOAD our weather apps for iPhone and Android

WATCH LIVE: Catch the latest update from our First Alert Weather Team

WEATHER ALERTS: Click here for the most recent alerts from the NWS

SLIDESHOW: April Severe Weather

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'

    Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities'

    Monday, May 8 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-05-08 04:21:37 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-05-08 04:21:37 GMT
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday night signed a ban on so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate. (Source: KGBT/CNN))Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday night signed a ban on so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate. (Source: KGBT/CNN))

    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law targeting so-called 'sanctuary cities' that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with...

    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a law targeting so-called 'sanctuary cities' that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal authorities.

  • Trump: Australian health care system better than US

    Trump: Australian health care system better than US

    Monday, May 8 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-05-08 04:21:32 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-05-08 04:21:32 GMT
    President Donald Trump praises Australia as having "better health care than we do.".
    President Donald Trump praises Australia as having "better health care than we do.".

  • AP Explains: Why the sick will face coverage problems

    AP Explains: Why the sick will face coverage problems

    Monday, May 8 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-05-08 04:21:26 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-05-08 04:21:26 GMT

    Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.

    Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.

    •   
Powered by Frankly