TORNADO WATCH issued across the South Plains through 11 p.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for a wide area across the South Plains including Andrews, Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Culberson, Deaf Smith, Gaines, Hockley, Lamb, Loving, Oldham, Parmer, Reeves, Terry, Ward, Winkler, Yoakum counties through 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The First Alert Weather Day for today continues with strong to severe thunderstorms possible over the western KCBD viewing area by late afternoon. Initial activity likely to be isolated, but rapidly increase in intensity and coverage as it moves eastward.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to move from west to east this evening. A second round may move (west to east) across the viewing area overnight. For both rounds, the main severe weather threats will be large hail, high winds, with a lower threat of a few isolated tornadoes. A few areas may experience brief heavy rainfall. There may be some areas of flooding, in particular, with the second, late-night round.

A Tornado Watch means that tornado development is possible in and near the watch area. A watch will cover many counties over a large area, in our part of the country sometimes including parts of as many as five states (think TX, NM, OK, CO, KS).

A Tornado Warning, issued usually for one or two counties at a time, means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar. People in the path of the storm need to immediately find shelter, preferably in a sturdy building - below ground if possible.

The rest of the week looks calm with some cooler air by Thursday.

