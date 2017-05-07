WATCH LIVE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues in Lamb County near Sudan

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

UPDATE 8:35 p.m.: The Tornado Warning for Bailey and Lamb County has now been downgraded to a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Lamb County near Sudan.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Lamb County in northwestern Texas... * Until 930 PM CDT * At 828 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sudan, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs...siding...windows and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs...siding and trees. * Locations impacted include... Sudan. A tornado watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for the western South Plains, not including Lubbock or Plainview. The watch extends from Littlefield south to Levelland, to Brownfield and southwest to Seminole and into eastern New Mexico.

Storms will fire in those areas and move into the western South Plains with large hail and high winds. Some isolated tornado development is possible with a few storms.

Activity will become widespread late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with overnight storms primarily producing large hail, high winds and heavy rainfall.

Storms will move east out of the area by morning and gusty, dry westerly winds will move in and warm the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday should make it to 80 degrees with winds at 20-30 mph and higher.

TORNADO SAFETY

If you know what to do before, during and after a tornado, you will minimize your risk of injury and increase your chances of survival.

A Tornado Watch means that tornado development is possible in and near the watch area. A watch will cover many counties over a large area, in our part of the country sometimes including parts of as many as five states (think TX, NM, OK, CO, KS). Watch the sky for developing thunderstorms and associated hazards. Stay tuned to weather radio, KCBD, or commercial radio for weather statements or warnings that may be issued.

A Tornado Warning, issued usually for one or two counties at a time, means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar. People in the path of the storm need to immediately find shelter, preferably in a sturdy building - below ground if possible.

Some tornado safety tips.

In homes or small buildings - Go to the basement or storm shelter if available. Otherwise to an interior room, such as a closet or bathroom, on the lowest level. Get under something sturdy, such as a heavy table or bed. Always stay away from windows and never attempt to open them during severe weather.

In mobile homes and vehicles - Abandon them and go to a nearby storm shelter or sturdy structure. If not available, lie flat in a ditch, ravine, gully, culvert, or a low spot, with your arms and hands shielding your head.

In large buildings, such as schools, factories, hospitals, nursing homes, and shopping centers - Go to the designated shelter area if available. Otherwise seek shelter in an interior hallway on the lowest floor, or an interior bathroom. Stay away from rooms that are large in area because the roofs are not as well supported and are more likely to collapse.

If you have them, outfit children and yourself with bike helmets. It’s an extra layer of protection for your head, and brain.

In severe weather, stay up to date with our free weather app, weather radio, and/or turn up the volume on your TV so you can hear our coverage from your safe place.

