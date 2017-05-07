Lubbock residents march for reform of marijuana laws

Lubbock became part of a global march on Sunday as dozens took to the streets to show support for marijuana reform and awareness.

Lubbock's march was put on by Hub City NORML, which stands for National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

Participants walked from 18th & Avenue Q to the Lubbock County Courthouse. Many carried signs supporting the legalization of medical marijuana.

Event Organizer Yvette Nichols says you might be surprised by who supports the legalization, though they aren't necessarily on the front lines.

Yvette Nichols with Hub City NORML said, "The biggest thing that people don't expect is how many people in good jobs and in good homes are standing right there with us. Just across Texas, I heard of a pastor who's son has a disease that marijuana can help and now he's fighting for it. That's the biggest surprise."

Cannabis advocates demonstrated in hundreds of cities around the world. For much of the globe, marches were held on Saturday.

