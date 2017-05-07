KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

Source: KCBD Video Source: KCBD Video
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The KCBD Sports Xtra team breaks down everything happening with Texas Tech sports, like the No. 4 Red Raider baseball team taking two of three games in West Virginia.

Plus Patrick Mahomes participates in Kansas City's Rookie Mini-Camp, and the Lady Raider softball team is gearing up for the Big XII Championship. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly