KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

The KCBD Sports Xtra team breaks down everything happening with Texas Tech sports, like the No. 4 Red Raider baseball team taking two of three games in West Virginia.
Plus Patrick Mahomes participates in Kansas City's Rookie Mini-Camp, and the Lady Raider softball team is gearing up for the Big XII Championship.
