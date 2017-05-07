LISD Public Education Forum encourages parent involvement

As elementary and middle schools within Lubbock Independent School District prepare for STAAR testing this week, LISD's superintendent, along with principals, teachers and board members are asking parents to be aware of what's going on within the public school system.

LISD, along with Second Baptist Church, held an education forum on Sunday to take a closer look at the issues facing our legislators.

The topics ranged from school funding, to school vouchers, as well as student inclusion.

But, above all, the message that rang loudly this evening was how important the role of a parent is when it comes to their child's education.

"The scripture says, a good person leaves an inheritance for his children's children," says Bill Stubblefield, and LISD board member.

While the morning church service was over at Second Baptist Church, a sermon was still being preached this afternoon.

However this time, those in the pulpit were members of Lubbock I-S-D.

Superintendent Berhl Robertson, LISD board member Bill Stubblefield, Ervin Elementary School Principal, Joshlyn Cotton, LISD teacher of the year, Kim Thomas, and Paula Miller - a member of the Texas Retired Teachers Association.

While the members say they're proud of the district they represent...they say they're concerned about where the Texas Public Education System stands as a whole....including the advisory grades for each individual campus.

"What we've chosen to call it in Texas is A,B,C,D, or F, and I don't need any sort of statue to tell me that the campuses with no poverty are going to receive an A, and the campuses with generally 100 percent poverty are going to receive an F," says Robertson.

He also say that grading system has led to something else.

"When A through F was passed, my personal belief is that was designed so that vouchers would be easier to pass….because now we can say, look at all these D's and F's, we need vouchers," says Robertson.

The vouchers, which were passed by the state Senate in March, would offer state funding to children to be able to attend private schools.

Something that is concerning to mom and teacher, Rebecca Whipkey.

"Public schools are held to a standard that private schools are not held to – and if our tax payer money is going to institutions that are not being held to the same standards as public schools, I think there's a big issue with that," says Whipkey.

But, that's not the only concern.

"We have these rigorous tests, we have these rigorous goals that we have to meet, and it appears that our legislator would lessen what you have to do to become a teacher," says Miller.

Stubblefield says its these decisions that make parental involvement crucial.

"What we need are people to get into the school to actually see what's happening – and then leave and tell what's happening and the good things that are happening."

A statement father and radio host, Jay Leeson agrees with.

"If we're going to maintain an efficient system of free public schools, the operative word there is the public – and the public needs to be involved," says Leeson.

