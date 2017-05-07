Extra Innings Team of the Week: Borden County Lady Coyotes - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Extra Innings Team of the Week: Borden County Lady Coyotes

Borden County Lady Coyotes (Source: KCBD Photo) Borden County Lady Coyotes (Source: KCBD Photo)
GAIL, TX (KCBD) -

The Extra Innings Team of the Week is the No. 1 Borden County Lady Coyotes.

The Lady Coyotes have had a historic season, winning their first post season series, as well as, being ranked No. 1 for class 1A softball.

The Lady Coyotes will be back in action this week, when they take on Ira in the Regional Semifinals.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly