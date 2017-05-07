Extra Innings Team of the Week: Borden County Lady Coyotes

The Extra Innings Team of the Week is the No. 1 Borden County Lady Coyotes.

The Lady Coyotes have had a historic season, winning their first post season series, as well as, being ranked No. 1 for class 1A softball.

The Lady Coyotes will be back in action this week, when they take on Ira in the Regional Semifinals.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.