Congressman Jodey Arrington shares thoughts about health care during West Texas visit

Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) is in West Texas this week to hold multiple meetings, visit with hundreds of constituents, and listen to their concerns.

We caught up with the congressman on Monday, as he shared his thoughts about health care reform.

"We have a very bold agenda to reform our economy and stimulate it and get government out of the equation."

"You can't really get to tax reform without getting through this healthcare reform initiative, debate and get something to the President that he can sign, and do what we've been promising the American people."

"If you look at West Texas, we're disproportionately middle and working class families, small businesses, family farms. They're struggling under the weight and cost of their healthcare coverage," Arrington said.

"We have to do something to rescue our healthcare system and provide relief to middle and working class families in West Texas and throughout the country."

"We've come to a place where we've passed something that is not perfect, but it is good, strong. It's a solid first step to repealing Obamacare and replacing it with a system that works for consumers and gives us a real choice."

"All Americans want lower cost care. That's the only way we're going to get real access to care."

"This law, this legislation that's been sent to the Senate gives assurance that people with pre-existing conditions will not be dropped by their insurance."

On Tuesday, he will start they day at 9 a.m. at the Lubbock Dream Center for their official groundbreaking. He will them visit the Post Rotary Club Student Banquet, the Post Chamber of Commerce, then finish the day at a Lubbock Young Professionals event.

On Thursday, he will speak to Borden County School and Rotan ISD.

On Friday, May 12, he will be in Abilene.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.